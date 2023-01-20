HT Auto
Home Auto News Former Indian Employees Of Gm File New Suit, Allege Due Wages Unpaid

Former Indian employees of GM file new suit, allege due wages unpaid

A union in India has sued General Motors' local unit and its global CEO for failing to pay court-ordered compensation to sacked factory workers, deepening the US automaker's struggles to exit the country years after it shuttered local operations.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 12:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of the former General Motors plant in Halol in Gujarat.
File photo of the former General Motors plant in Halol in Gujarat.
File photo of the former General Motors plant in Halol in Gujarat.
File photo of the former General Motors plant in Halol in Gujarat.

GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017 after years of low sales but its complete exit from the market has been marred by complications including legal tussles with workers and failure to find a buyer for a plant in the western state of Maharashtra after talks with China's Great Wall Motor collapsed last year.

GM and the factory workers - who allege illegal termination after the company decided to exit - have been locked in legal battles since 2021. The latest filing signals an escalation in the dispute as workers accuse GM's India unit and its executives, including CEO Mary Barra, of failing to follow court orders.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890 cc
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Indian Super Chief Limited (HT Auto photo)
Indian Super Chief Limited
1890 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹22.82 - 22.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Vintage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Vintage
₹21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Challenger
₹39.99 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

In a filing to the High Court of Bombay dated Jan 16, the General Motors Employees Union of 1,086 factory workers states the company has failed to pay them compensatory wages of 50% of their monthly salary starting April last year, as ordered by a local industrial court while it continues to hear the dispute, the documents show.

A union leader told Reuters that GM so far owes the workers around 250 million rupees ($3 million) in wages, based on the industrial court's order.

A GM spokesperson said the company remains "very confident" of its legal position. Adding: "GM is continuing to explore options for the sale of the (plant) site."

In its earlier court filings, it has said the industrial court acted beyond its power in ordering the compensation. The company has previously said it has tried to settle the issue amicably and has offered workers a generous severance package.

The union disagreed, and said GM continues to "blatantly violate" the industrial court's order by not paying the workers a single cent. In its latest filing, the union urged the court to hold the company and its executives in contempt, and punish them with imprisonment.

"The workers are unable to feed their families, pay for medical expenses, pay for their children's education," the union said in the filing, which has not previously been reported.

The lawsuit is likely to be heard in the coming days.

India has been a graveyard for some Western carmakers, especially U.S. companies, that have struggled to break the dominance of Japan's Suzuki Motor and South Korea's Hyundai Motor, which together hold a market share of about 60%. Like GM, Ford Motor ceased operations in India in 2021.

GM stopped selling cars in India at the end of 2017 but one of its two factories continued to produce vehicles for export until December 2020. After that, GM ceased all operations and moved to close the plant in Maharashtra, but it has not received permission.

The state government has rejected applications by GM to close the plant - a move that the company has previously said sends a "concerning message" to potential future investors.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 12:45 PM IST
TAGS: General Motors GM
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Former Indian employees of GM file new suit, allege due wages unpaid
Former Indian employees of GM file new suit, allege due wages unpaid
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India, prices start at ₹5.68 lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India, prices start at 5.68 lakh
Anand Mahindra to hand over XUV400 Exclusive Edition to highest bidder
Anand Mahindra to hand over XUV400 Exclusive Edition to highest bidder
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Difference between Zeta and Alpha variants
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Difference between Zeta and Alpha variants

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city