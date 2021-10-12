Ford recalls over 120,000 Explorers over risk of rear suspension failure

Ford Motor Company has recalled 126,000 Explorer models in the US as these vehicles face risk of rear suspension failure. These vehicles have suspension components that could break. The recalled models include 2011-2013 model year Explorers that have been previously recalled in July of 2019 for the same issue, CarScoops reported.

The previously affected vehicles may have been serviced in Ford dealerships with a rear knuckle containing a toe link cross-axis ball joint attachment produced by ZF that can seize, leading to a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link.

If the rear toe link breaks, it can lead to diminishing of steering control, thus increasing the risk of a crash. As per field data collected by Ford, the rear toe link is particularly vulnerable in areas with high corrosion vulnerability where road salt is used in winter.

The recall by Ford involves 39,747 Explorer models from the 2011 model year, 41,572 from the 2012 model year, and 44,714 sold for the 2013 model year. The affected vehicles were built between May 17, 2010 and September 3, 2012. Notably, the recall affects those Explorer models that have been registered or were sold new in some regions of the US such as Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, among others.

Ford has informed that the owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail starting November 1 this year and will be advised to take their vehicle to a nearby local Ford or Lincoln dealership. Engineers at the dealerships will inspect the suspension of the affected vehicle and if they find the replacement component from the previous recall is present, they will replace it and other components as required. Ford dealership will carry out the inspection and the changes free of cost. The automaker also hasn't informed of any accident or crash that has happened due to the suspension failure risk.