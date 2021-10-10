2022 Ford Mustang introduced in blacked-out, sinister-looking Stealth Edition

Ford Motor has introduced a first-ever Stealth Edition package on 2022 Mustang for the EcoBoost Premium model as well as a GT Performance Package option for Mustang GT California Special. Mustang customers will get these package options directly fitted in factory for the 2022 model year.

The 310-turbocharged-horsepower Mustang EcoBoost Premium model will feature a menacing-look thanks to the blacked-out appointments on the fastback.

The Stealth Edition Appearance Package comes with 19-inch Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels, black pony badges, performance rear wing, black mirror caps and new clear LED taillamp covers.

On the inside, the Stealth Edition Mustang features a matte and gloss black instrument panel badge and lighted sill plate. “The black accents really give the car a whole new persona, sinister and sporty all at once," said Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager. “Naturally, the package needed the right name. Stealth Edition says it all," he added.

The Stealth Edition package for Mustang will be made available in Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter and Shadow Black.

Meanwhile, the Mustang California Special with GT Performance Package option pays homage to the original version's blacked-out grille, side racing stripes and rear fender scoop. The heritage-inspired ‘GT/CS’ side stripe trademark traces from the front fender to the signature rear fender scoop.

2022 Ford Mustang California Special with GT Performance Package

There sits a California Special badge in Ebony Black and Race Red script on the trunk lid, while the the GT/CS badge sits on the honeycomb grille. The larger front splitter from the GT Performance Package underscores the icononic fastback’s handling prowess.

The GT performance package features a five-spoke 19-inch painted machined wheels. Under the hood is a signature strut tower brace with California Special badge on top of its 5.0-liter V8 engine.

On the inside, the vehicle features rich black Miko sueded-trimmed door inserts and sueded-trimmed seats with the embossed ‘GT/CS’ logo and red contrast stitching, along with custom embroidered floor mats. The instrument panel comes in carbon hex aluminum with a signature California Special script badge on the passenger side.