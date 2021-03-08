Ford issues safety recall for Mustang Mach-E vehicles over subframe bolt issues

Ford Motor has issued safety recall for less than 75 customers who have already taken delivery of their 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The affected vehicles may have issues with the subframe bolts that the supplier did not tighten to specification. Ford discovered this while conducting a quality survey during delivery of some vehicles.

The carmaker has said that it will service the other affected vehicles before delivering them to customers. These include 94 per cent of the 1,258 vehicles affected in the US and all 90 in Canada. Ford dealers will inspect the subframe bolts and tighten them if necessary.

The company has said that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused due to loose subframe bolts. Owners who have already received their affected Mustang Mach-Es will be notified beginning the week of March 22.

Ford recently announced that its all-electric Mustang Mach-E will now also be manufactured in China by Changan Ford for local customers in the country. The China-spec Mach-E will have an estimated range of over 600 kilometers per charge. It will come equipped with cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology that will help drivers anticipate potential driving hazards (More details here).

Last month, Ford recalled more than 154,000 vehicles in North America to check if defected Takata airbags have been fitted on them during repair works. It said that around 45 obsolete air bags may have been fitted inside some old Ranger pickup trucks. The recall covered over 153,000 Rangers that were produced from 2004 through 2006 (More details here).

Apart from these, it also recalled 1,100 vehicles that came in for collision repairs and may have gotten obsolete Takata air bags. The recalls were made after a request from the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.