Ford to manufacture Mustang Mach-E in China for local customers

Ford has announced that its all-electric Mustang Mach-E will now be manufactured in China by Changan Ford for local customers in the country. The company's first global pioneering SUV aims to ride high in the Chinese high-end EV market when it becomes available in the country later this year.

The made-in-China Mustang Mach-E will be equipped with a smart cockpit featuring Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced driver-assist technologies and SYNC+ intelligent infotainment system that support advanced firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates. The vehicle will also offer Level 2 automatic driving assistance functions, enabling owners to operate their vehicles hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways.

The Mach-E will come equipped with cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology that will help drivers anticipate potential driving hazards and improve traffic safety and efficiency. Ford claims that it is the first automobile manufacturer in China to offer C-V2X technology in mass production vehicles.

Interior of the Mustang Mach-E

The China-spec Mach-E will measure 4739 mm x 1881 mm x 1623 mm in dimensions and get a wheelbase measuring 2984 mm. It will have an estimated range of over 600 kilometers on a single charge. The electric pony car has been tuned using Ford’s racing simulator and inherits the Mustang family's sportscar performance.

Ford will also localize production of Mach-E's GT performance edition in the country. The high performance edition will feature a front and rear dual-motor layout and will sprint from 0-100km/h in nearly three seconds.

With localizing the production of its electric pony in the world's biggest EV market, Ford has taken a significant step towards its electrification goal. It has plans to investment more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicle development through 2022.