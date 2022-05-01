HT Auto
Ford Explorer SUVs recalled as they can roll away while being parked 

Ford says that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries pertaining to this problem.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2022, 10:03 AM
File photo of Ford Explorer SUVs (REUTERS)
Ford Motor is recalling over a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the US because they tend to roll away unexpectedly while being parked. The recall includes certain 2020 through 2022 Explorer SUVs with 2.3-liter engines as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines are also a part of the recall.

As per documents posted by US safety regulators, a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. When that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on. The documents add that Ford has about 235 warranty claims due to the problem.

(Also read | Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions)

However, Ford says that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries pertaining to this problem. Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners of the affected models will be notified by mail starting June 6.

In a separate recall, Ford recently recalled around 2.5 million cars in the US and Canada and elsewhere in the world to repair possible faults in the door latch and fix brake fluid leaks. The problem with the door latch is expected to cover nearly 2.1 million cars, including SUVs and vans. Another 344,000 F-150 pickups in the US are being recalled due to brake fluid leak.

While the problem with the brake fluid leak has already resulted in as many as seven low-speed crashes and resulted in two injuries, the recall for the door latch problem is the third time Ford has had to address the issue.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 09:58 AM IST
Ford Ford Motor Ford Explorer
