Force Motors supplies 1,000 'Made in India' ambulances to Andhra government

Pune-based Force Motors on Wednesday announced that it had supplied 1,000 ambulances to the Andhra Pradesh state government in order to help it in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic. This includes 120 advance life support ambulances, 282 basic life support ambulances and another 656 mobile medical units.

Highlighting that it has developed in-house capability to manufacture and supply a complete range of ambulances, Force Motors informed that the mobile medical units, in particular, are also equipped with Covid-19 screening facilities. These vehicles can act as primary health centres in remote locations for purposes of both consultation as well as treatment. "We are very happy that the Govt. of AP reposed their trust in the proven and reliable range of Force Traveller Ambulances and look forward to support such initiatives in other states," said Prasan Firodia, MD at Force Motors, in a press statement.

The company has stated that state governments and local administrations have plans of deploying a mix of the different categories of ambulances. While some ambulance categories mean these vehicles are only meant for transportation, others can provide medical treatment and can even have life-support systems installed.