Football star Paulo Dybala celebrates his 100th goal with Lamborghini Aventador

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has become the brand new ambassador for the luxury car brand Lamborghini with a gift to celebrate his 100th goal for the club - a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, worth around 500,000 dollars (converted to nearly ₹3.65 crore).

Dybala bought the supercar directly to Lamborghini's headquarters in Sant'Agata, Bolognase. After a factory visit at Lamborghini headquarters, the Argentinian football player decided to get his dream car.

"With the Aventador, it was love at first sight. I waited a few years before buying it, but now it’s very humbling, an honour and a privilege to be able to own one," Dybala said after he received the bright yellow Aventador S Roadster. He chose it in the New Giallo Orion colour with Nero Ade interiors and Giallo Ade stitching.

"A Lamborghini has to be yellow. I love how impactful it looks and I can perfectly identify with it: it’s young and prompts strong emotions, both while simply looking at it and while driving it," Dybala added.

Dybala said getting to visit the Lamborghini headquarters was a dream come true for a boy from Argentina who had fantasised driving such luxury sports cars. To be able to place an order for his own Lamborghini has been a proud moment for the footballer.

The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is powered by a naturally-aspirated V12 engine producing 740 horsepower and 690 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. The luxury sports car can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just three seconds and has a top speed of 350 kmph. It also has a rear steering system called Lamborghini Rear-Wheel Steering that enables top-level dynamic performance on all four wheels.

Paulo Dybala scored his 100th goal for his Italian club Juventus in his 251st appearance. He became the first non-European player to become part of Juventus’ players to have netted 100 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala's teammate in Juventus, is also known to be a car enthusiast. He has a vast collection of expensive cars and had bought the most expensive Bugatti available in the market recently.