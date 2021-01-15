Home > Auto > News > Fiat partners with Wipro to establish its first global digital hub in India
15 Jan 2021

  • As part of the partnership, Wipro will build a team of over 1,000 skilled consultants and technologists for Fiat, who will help develop capabilities around futuristic technologies.

Wipro Limited on Friday announced that it has been chosen as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish its first global digital hub in Hyderabad.

The digital hub, called FCA ICT India, will support FCA's Information and Communication Technology operations to focus on delivering premium mobility services and help FCA achieve its goal to enhance customer centricity through digital transformation, Wipro said in a statement.

As part of this engagement, Wipro will source and build a talent pool of more than 1,000 skilled consultants and technologists for FCA ICT India, who will help develop capabilities around futuristic technologies, it said.

"The hub will showcase world-class high-performance engineering skills and digital best practices. FCA ICT India will be built from the ground up to meet FCAs specific needs and growth agenda in the region," the statement added.

