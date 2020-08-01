Fiat Chrysler won't let electric pickups endanger Ram, CEO says

Some interesting questions on electric vehicles have come up on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s earnings call. CEO Mike Manley was asked why FCA has been mum on plans for an EV pickup truck while Ford, GM and Rivian are coming to market with them. FCA has historically been very bearish on the appeal of EVs to Americans and has resisted investing in making them because it doesn’t believe it can make money on them.

Manley basically said FCA is not doing nothing -- they’re watching the market and they’ll do it if they sell.

“Pickup is a key franchise for us and we’re not going to sit on the sidelines if there’s a danger that our position gets diluted," he said.

