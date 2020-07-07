Fiat celebrates 63 years of iconic 500 car by launching a virtual museum

The first generation Fiat 500 hatchback was introduced to the world back in 1957. To celebrate the iconic car's 63 years of existence, the company has inaugurated a virtual museum dedicated to the past, present and future of the 500.

Fiat says the first-gen of the 500, in the fifties, gave mobility and freedom to the Italians and has a dynamic history. The legendary vehicle is one of the most loved cars of the brand and has established itself as an ambassador of Made in Italy. After introducing its second generation in 2007, the carmaker recently officially launched its third generation by presenting it to the Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The Virtual Casa 500 experience

The museum, called the Virtual Casa 500, has been launched in order to celebrate its legacy and to tell its story from 1950s to today. The virtual museum is set on the fourth floor of the Pinacoteca Agnelli at Lingotto, where the 500 was born. The gallery can be visited as a permanent exhibition from one's smartphone, PC or tablet. It has been divided into 11 thematic areas and everything is just a click away in the Virtual Casa 500.

The themes include New 500 One-offs, Diary of an icon, A journey through 3 generations, New 500 experience and 500 design story, among others. The thematic exploration begins with an area dedicated to the industrial and cultural heritage of the Fiat 500 where the story of the timeless icon is told: the democratic 500 of 1957, the individualistic one of 2007 and the electric one of 2020. In the theme dedicated to 500's diary of memories, one can explore contents such as interviews, spots, events and awards that have made the car an international star.

Fiat 500's journey of 3 generations through Virtual Casa 500

There is also a collection of sketches and images that tell the evolution of design and the creative adventure that gave birth to the three generations of the 500. There is also a dedicated area for the new electric 500. Fiat says all these thematic explorations bring a visitor to fulfill an immersive journey into the 500 world, capable of arousing memories, dreams and emotions.

Fiat says, 'The Virtual Casa 500' is a virtual preview of what will be 'Casa 500' and be hosted in the spaces of the Pinacoteca al Lingotto. The physical museum will be ready to be inaugurated in the spring of 2021.