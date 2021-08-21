Ferrari patents innovative air conditioning system: Report

Motorheads know that Ferrari is mainly known for its performance-oriented cars, however, according to a report by Carscoops, the luxury automaker is considering work on technological innovations to set it apart from the crowd. The report states that the brand is working on a smart air conditioning system that might be a feature in future models like the Ferrari Purosangue, the upcoming SUV from the Italian luxury carmaker.

A patent has been discovered by the Ferrari296forum that shows an advanced climate control system. The system will constitute of thermal cameras that will read the temperature of different parts of the cabin as well as each passenger's body. It will also take into account the passenger's gender, clothing and body shape.

With the help of the data, the system will decide the appropriate amount of air and its flow, direction, circulation and temperature coming out of the climate vents.

According to the report, Ferrari likes to call them the plurality of ventilation devices. This innovative system will ensure that all passengers experience the best possible heating or cooling, irrespective of the weather outside the car.

This is being speculated through the patent that the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue may get this latest smart air conditioning as the patent shows a drawing depicting a high-riding three-box vehicle with four seats.

When introduced, the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue will rival the likes of Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga Speed and Aston Martin DBX.