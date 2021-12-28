EVRE aims to power 10,000 electric vehicles with 5,000 EV chargers

EV charging infrastructure player EVRE on Tuesday has announced that it has joined hands with last-mile delivery provider Zyngo for parking and charging infrastructure solutions. Under this association, EVRE will offer 5,000 EV charging stations across India within the next 24 months. These EV charging stations will be utilised by Zyngo and EV fleet operators, claimed EVRE.

Zyngo on the other hand aims to increase its EV fleet to 10,000 vehicles from the current over 500 units. EVRE claims that with this strategy, it aims to reduce the CO2 emissions of 27 MT every year. Also, this strategy would reduce around 12 million litres of fossil fuel consumption.

The company further claims that Zyngo will use these EV chargers to extend its last-mile access. EVRE will design, manufacture and execute the operation and maintenance of the EV charging infrastructure.

The company also claims that such partnerships help the EV fleet operators wherein they can concentrate on managing their core functions operations as charging infrastructure players manage the fleet with efficient and contiguous infrastructure. During the first phase of the partnership, EVRE will support Zyngo with 500 charging stations for its EV fleet of 500 EVs.

Speaking on the partnership Prateek Rao, founder & CEO, Zyngo said that the company is driving ahead electrification of hyperlocal delivery services across e-commerce spectrum. "EVRE’s tech advanced charging infra combined with Zyngo’s fully competent and advanced Logistics tech platform & fleet management will strive the EV ecosystem and enable faster adoption," he said.

Commenting on this partnership, Krishna K Jasti, co-founder and CEO of EVRE said, the company aims to increase new business value through co-creation with services and businesses, such as the advancement of computer vision technology.