Can a man who builds a car that resembles an alien vehicle (read: Tesla Cybertruck), be possibly a fan of such retro-looking car? Well, not always. But if the name of the person is Elon Musk, one can always expect some quirky, out-of-the-box, even ‘sick’ moves that can take a lot by surprise.

In one such move, Elon Musk recently shared a picture of a sex-wheel convertible draped in bright gold colour with a lot of graffiti on it. He shared the picture on Twitter with the comments, “Me in my sick new car (left him the money)".

The post left a lot of Elon Musk followers perplexed about why he chose to buy a flashy car such as this. A few other even went on to express their disappointment over Musk wasting money on such a vehicle. But Musk, often known for his witty and quirky remarks on the social media platform, had a hidden message in the picture. It was as broad as daylight, but very few could figure it out.