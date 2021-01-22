Elon Musk now sets eyes on building tunnel network under flood-prone Miami

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is aiming for the stars while digging in, literally, on Earth. After his Boring Company's tunnel network under Las Vegas, work on which is still continuing, Musk is now reportedly looking at constructing tunnel network under Miami, a task which may appear far easier on paper than in reality.

Musk recently exchanged a series of tweets with Miami mayor Francis Suarez about the prospects of a tunnel transportation system under the city, an idea that has also found favour among mayors of other cities in the state of Florida. "Cars & trucks stuck in traffic generate megatons of toxic gases & particulate, but @boringcompany road tunnels under Miami would solve traffic & be an example to the world," the 49-year-old business tycoon and the world's wealthiest person wrote. He also confirmed that he had spoken about the possible project with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. "If Governor & Mayor want this done, we will do it," Musk tweeted.

While the response from political circles appear positive, many of Musk's followers were quick to point out how an underground tunnel network in Miami may be a challenge like no other because of the swampy terrain which is susceptible to flooding due to changing sea levels.

Many also chose to point out that residents in Miami, and in many parts of Florida, have chosen not to have basements due to this reason. Some experts quoted in a report by news agency AFP also explained that a tunnel network in Miami would be a far more expensive proposition than elsewhere due to the terrain-related challenges.

An underground tunnel network is being widely seen as the way in which future cities can provide quick and effective transportation to commuters. The tunnel in Las Vegas stretches from the main convention center to the Strip and promises to ensure fast and secure transportation to tourists who come calling here.



