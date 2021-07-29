Elon Musk confirms Tesla AI Day on August 19: Here's what to expect

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla AI (artificial intelligence) Day will be held on August 19. The Tesla CEO had previously confirmed that the AI Day will be held soon and the latest date confirmation has - on expected lines- created a massive buzz among fans of the EV-maker as well as automobile enthusiasts at large.

Tesla AI Day has been creating a massive buzz because it is when the California-based car maker is likely to make several key announcements related to new innovations. Much like on the lines of Battery Day, the Tesla AI Day is likely to reveal the future of AI application in areas like self-driving technology, safety, drive systems, among others.

At Tesla AI Day, Musk's company is expected to shed some light on work on Full Self-Drive (FSD) system. This has been a hotly-debated matter in the automotive world with opinions clearly divided. While many feel that expansion in capability will expand role of AI in FSD, many others say such systems are still unsafe. Musk himself has attempted time and again to underline that autonomous vehicles are not just far safer than those without the capability - he says such vehicles negate chances of possible human error, but also inevitable in the times to come.

There is also speculation that on Tesla AI Day, the company reveals updates on AI systems in safety management for its vehicles.

Meanwhile, Tesla is learnt to have upped its hiring thrust for software engineers and computer science students, and is also working on making robo taxis a reality for global cities.