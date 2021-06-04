Elon Musk compares chip shortage to toilet paper crisis on an epic scale

Elon Musk compares chip shortage to toilet paper crisis on an epic scale2 min read . 08:58 AM IST
- Elon Musk has recently blamed the chip shortage crisis behind rising prices of Tesla cars.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again raised concerns over the ongoing chip shortage crisis that has hit the carmakers around the world as an added challenge besides the Covid-19 pandemic.
Musk, who recently blamed the crisis behind frequent rise in price of some of the Tesla cars this year, compared it to a hypothetical toilet paper crisis to drive home his point.