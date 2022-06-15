Elon Musk admits this country's demand for Tesla Model Y is overwhelming

Tesla started delivering its Model Y electric vehicle to Australia on June 10 and the EV company seems to be already swamped with the demands for the model. Tesla, reportedly, might have underestimated the Australian market's demand after its launch as Tesla has put estimated delivery dates for its Model Y electric car next year. The Australian customers who have already been waiting for Tesla Model Y now will have to wait for a longer period.

Tesla's Australian website highlighted delivery dates for both the variants of the Model Y EV which are the Performance and the RWD as February extending to May 2023. Tesla launched the Model Y recently in the country and the first delivery of the base trim of the model showed a timeline from August to November this year. The ones who ordered the Performance variant of the EV may have to wait from November to February next year.

Many prospective buyers with the Model Y reservations took to social media to share this delivery situation which caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to a report by InsideEVs, Musk said the EV company did not expect the demand to get so high and it is currently working to increase the production of RHD Model Y.

Apart from Australia, Tesla Model Y has been launched simultaneously in markets namely Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore and the company has received numerous orders from these markets. Reports suggest this might have put stressed the production. It is also being reported that Tesla Model 3 is sold out for 2022 and the next batch of all the three variants of the electric car have an estimated delivery time from February to May 2023.

