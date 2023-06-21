I'm a fan of PM Modi, Tesla will be in India: 5 key quotes from Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in New York recently. And it is now all but confirmed that Tesla is coming to India!
Here are five big things Musk said after his meeting with PM Modi...
"I am a big fan of PM Modi. He really cares about India. He is pushing us to make big investments in India"
"I am planning to visit India next year. I am confident that Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as humanly possible"
"India has potential for all three pillars of a sustainable energy future, including wind and solar"
"We will be able to announce something in the future (for India). India has more promise than any other large country of the world"
"PM Modi has invited me to India and I am looking forward to my visit there"