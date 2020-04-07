Eicher Group on Tuesday declared an initial CSR outlay of ₹50 Crore in support of the fight against the coronavirus a.k.a Covid-19 outbreak in India.

It announced that the initial commitment of funds will be used directly for immediate relief and support measures. The funds will also be directed toward building dedicated Covid-19 care facilities and tackle the virus impact more effectively.

The Group also announced that this is just an initial fund roll-out, and Eicher Group will likely increase spends in the months to come. The autogiant will also deploy support and long term rehabilitation centres as part of the recovery process.

It is also in discussion with various government organizations in order to ramp up the production of the urgent medical equipment such as masks, ventilators and face shields.

The Group said a part of the initial funding will go towards providing food, provisions and sanitation consumables. It will also set up sanitation facilities for high-need-gap, underprivileged local communities across various parts of the country. For the same cause, the Group has already joined hand with reputed NGOs to speed-up the process and reach the needy in time.

Moreover, for the medical care personnel, it will purchase and distribute personal protective equipment across the government hospitals in Chennai.

The funds will also be directed towards building dedicated Covid-19 specialty wards and isolation areas. Also, it will provide support and relief measures for truck driver with food, sanitation supplies, and Covid-19 testing kits.

In a press release sent on Tuesday, the automajor said, "While these are initiatives being undertaken immediately, there is a strong need to employ recovery and rehabilitation efforts in the medium and long term. Towards this, Eicher Group will be working on livelihood training and reskilling initiatives for rehabilitation of labour impacted in the aftermath of Covid-19, for improving their employability."

The Eicher Group comprise of automajors such as Royal Enfield (a unit of Eicher Motors Limited) and VE Commercial Vehicles (a JV between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited).



































