EESL bullish on Delhi govt's electric vehicles plan

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Friday said it is looking for business opportunities in departments of the Delhi government, which plans to hire e-vehicles to avail its services.

As per the 'Delhi EV Policy 2020', all departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi will have to shift their existing hired petrol, diesel, and CNG vehicles to electric vehicles through a lease model through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal or through EESL, according to a statement by EESL.

It said the Delhi government has mandated all its departments, autonomous bodies, and grantee institutions to shift their existing fleet of hired conventional fuel vehicles to electric variants within six months.

The company said its newly established subsidiary Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) could support the Delhi government's shift to electric vehicles. CESL is also registered on e-Marketplace.

Saurabh Kumar, executive vice-chairperson, EESL Group of Companies, said, "The Delhi government's decision to commit to EVs (electric vehicles) will go a long way in accelerating EV adoption and in encouraging other states to follow."

He added that the group is committed to enabling the entire ecosystem of electric mobility and, through CESL, it is designing business models to help expedite the transition. "We look forward to more such positive interventions in the sector."

Convergence Energy Services Ltd MD and CEO Mahua Acharya said, "This shift will do a lot for residents of the NCT area...addressing air and noise pollution whilst simultaneously signalling to the market its seriousness around electric mobility."

CESL, a 100 percent subsidiary of EESL, has taken the lead in electric mobility by deploying 1,500 electric vehicles and over 1000 charging stations. With the help of the national government subsidy, the aim is to reach 10,000 charging stations in three years.

The statement said CESL will continue to invest in solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility, and climate change.

The subsidiary company will work to enable battery-powered electric mobility and its infrastructure and design business models to increase the uptake of electric vehicles in India.