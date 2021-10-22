Ducati's electric journey starts: To produce bikes for FIM Enel MotoE World Cup

Ducati has announced that it will be the sole official supplier of electric motorcycles for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup which is the special electric class of the MotoGP World Championship. The premium motorcycle maker from Italy informed that it is ‘thrilled to announce’ the official start of its electric era.

The company has signed an agreement with Dorna Sports, the official organiser of the world's most prominent two-wheel racing championships. The new contract between Ducati and Dorna lasts until 2026 and will therefore cover four editions of the MotoE World Cup.

Ducati said that it is a ‘historic step’ that will lead to the development of ‘technologies and solutions’ for the world of electric sports bikes in the future.

The company also added that the technologies derived from its experience in racing have always served as the base for its road bikes. The V4 engine of the Panigale has its entire construction philosophy from the powertrain that debuted on the Desmosedici GP in 2015. Also, the V4 Granturismo that is featured on the all-new Multistrada V4 is an iteration of the Panigale engine. The bike maker further added that all the vehicle control softwares and aerodynamics used in the Ducati bikes are directly derived through developments in the racing world. It said that the FIM Enel MotoE Championship will also be ‘no exception’ in this regard.

"We are proud of this agreement because, like all the first times, it represents a historic moment for our company. This agreement comes at the right time for Ducati, which has been studying the situation of electric powertrains for years, because it will allow us to experiment in a well-known and controlled field like that of racing competition. We will work to make available to all participants of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup electric bikes that are high-performance and characterized by lightness. It is precisely on weight, a fundamental element of sports bikes, that the greatest challenge will be played out. Lightness has always been in Ducati’s DNA and thanks to the technology and chemistry of the batteries that are evolving rapidly we are convinced that we can obtain an excellent result," declared Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding.