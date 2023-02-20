HT Auto
Home Auto News Driving On Delhi Mumbai Expressway? Check If Your Vehicle Is Allowed To Ply

Driving on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway? Check if your vehicle is allowed to ply

If you ride a two-wheeler or three-wheeler, make sure not to venture out to see what the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is like. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has said that motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like tractors will not be allowed to ply on the Delhi to Dausa stretch. The 246-km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was inaugurate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Vehicles using the stretch are being charged toll fee from February 15.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2023, 10:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
NHAI has said that motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, and tractors will not be allowed to ply on the newly opened stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/ HT) (HT_PRINT)
NHAI has said that motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, and tractors will not be allowed to ply on the newly opened stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/ HT) (HT_PRINT)
NHAI has said that motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, and tractors will not be allowed to ply on the newly opened stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/ HT) (HT_PRINT)
NHAI has said that motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, and tractors will not be allowed to ply on the newly opened stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

To keep the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway safer for commuters, the NHAI has taken several steps. One of the steps include complete ban of two-wheelers and three-wheelers from using the expressway. The decision is in line with some of the other expressways like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway where motorcycles, scooters and three-wheelers are barred from plying and attract a heavy fine. Though NHAI has not revealed anything about the penalty for violating this norm, it has made it clear that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway stretch will remain out of bounds for all vehicles other than cars, buses and trucks.

The NHAI came out with a notification regarding the ban on two and three-wheelers on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It said, “The movement of high speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow moving vehicles e.g. two wheelers, three wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Eeve Your (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Eeve Your
₹49,900 - 51,900 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100
₹49,900 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tunwal Sport 63 48v (HT Auto photo)
Tunwal Sport 63 48v
Electric | Automatic
₹0.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 (HT Auto photo)
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
₹49,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ampere Magnus (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Magnus
₹49,999 - 73,990 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Dash (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hero Electric Dash
₹50,000 - 62,000 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Also read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is now open till Dausa; All you need to know

One of the first accidents on this stretch of the expressway involved a tractor which overturned in a collision near the Hilalpur toll on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway last week. Commuters using the expressway have also complained about rampant wrong-side driving too.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway comes with a speed limit of 120 kmph for light motor vehicles (LMVs) which includes cars. The speed limit for trucks and buses is 80 kmph. It is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 hours and shorten the distance by 130 kms. The new stretch also promises to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around three hours.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2023, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway NHAI
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Audi bids adieu to this sportscar with TT Final Edition. Details here
Audi bids adieu to this sportscar with TT Final Edition. Details here
The big highlights of Kia EV6 electric car
The big highlights of Kia EV6 electric car
Driving on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway? Check if your vehicle is allowed to ply
Driving on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway? Check if your vehicle is allowed to ply
What’s wrong with this Mercedes-Maybach S680? Check here
What’s wrong with this Mercedes-Maybach S680? Check here
Himachal Pradesh to replace entire bus fleet to make it electric by 2025
Himachal Pradesh to replace entire bus fleet to make it electric by 2025

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city