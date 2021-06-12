You will need to pay ₹100 for a litre of diesel today if you are in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Diesel price in Sri Ganganagar was at ₹99.80 per litre before it was hiked by 24 paise per litre today, therefore taking it past the three-figure mark and will now cost ₹100.05 per litre.

After the latest hike, the second in as many days, Sri Ganganagar has become the first place in India where one needs to pay ₹100 or more for a litre of petrol or diesel. Sri Ganganagar was also the first place in the country where petrol price had breached Rs-100 per litre mark. It now costs more than ₹107 per litre after it was hiked by 27 paise in today's price revision.

Petrol price in Delhi is also inching towards the triple figure mark as fuel price hike continues unabated despite nationwide protests against it. A litre of petrol will cost ₹96.12 from today in the national capital, while diesel price has been revised to ₹86.98 per litre in the latest hike.

Petrol price in Mumbai has now reached ₹102.30 and diesel has been hiked to ₹94.39 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol will now cost ₹96.06 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹89.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol has become costlier by 24 paise to ₹97.43 per litre, while diesel will cost ₹91.64 per litre from today.

Saturday's fuel price hike is the 24th in less than six weeks. There have been as many as 50 fuel price hikes since the start of this year. The price hikes resumed on May 4, after a 66-day hiatus due to the assembly polls in five states. Since then, in as many as 24 hikes, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by more than ₹6 per litre. States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh, have seen petrol price go beyond ₹100 per litre.

Upward revision in petrol and diesel prices were stopped on March 24 after a spate of hikes since January saw petrol and diesel prices shoot up by ₹7.46 per litre and ₹7.60 a litre in 26 hikes.