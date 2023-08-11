Delhi-Meerut RRTS: RapidX trains speed test trial runs begin; 17 km in 12 minutes

The RapidX trains have begun their speed test trials at 160 kmph between the 17-km priority stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai depot. The RapidX trains can cover the distance in a span of just 12 minutes. The empty trains are running from 6 am to 11 pm at a frequency of 15 minutes to check for technical issues. Services for customers on this stretch are expected to begin soon.

The semi-high-speed regional rail service RAPIDX by the NCRTC is a joint venture between the centre and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail or RRTS project will be India’s first such high-speed rail transit corridor and will be fully operational by 2025. The complete 82 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will take 60 minutes to cover in total once the project is complete.

Trains will be available at a gap of 5-10 minutes. The priority section spanning a distance of 17 km will cover five stations - Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The RRTS coaches have been designed to be sleek and will capable of hitting a top speed of 180 kmph. The Duhai depot will be the epicentre of all the operational activities of the RapidX services.

Following up on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, the next RapidX corridors will cover Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat. The first project will be constructed in three stages with the initial phase starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB Urban Complex over a distance of 107 km. The second stage will see the line being extended from SNB to Sotanala covering a distance of 33.3 km. The SNB-Alwar extension has been proposed as the third stage with a distance of 58 km.

With respect to the Delhi-Panipat corridor, the RapidX trains will make the capital more accessible for towns like Murthal, Gannaur, Samalkha and Panipat in Haryana. Meanwhile, the government is yet to announce the launch date for operations to begin between Sahibabad and Duhai depot. Expect an announcement in a few weeks.

