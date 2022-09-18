HT Auto
Delhi Traffic Police prosecuted 4 lakh cars, 5 lakh two-wheelers in 2021: Report

There are a total of 48 types of offences that have been listed by the city traffic police in its offence-wise vehicle category.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2022, 10:23 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
The Delhi Traffic Police prosecuted nearly four lakh cars and five lakh two-wheelers including bikes and scooters in 2021 for violations such as improper parking, dangerous driving and drunk driving, as per a report released by the city police. According to the 'Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report 2021', as many as 1,44,734 cars and 1,54,506 motorcycles and scooters were penalised for improper parking whereas 10,696 cars and 11,373 bikes or scooters were prosecuted for 'dangerous driving'.

There are a total of 48 types of offences that have been listed by the city traffic police in its offence-wise vehicle category for which violators were prosecuted. As per the report, as many as 1,05,318 light goods vehicles (LGVs) were challaned in the year 2021 for various offences.

On the other hand, a total of 76 school buses and 97 school cabs were prosecuted last year for offences such as dangerous driving, permit violation and improper parking. The Delhi Traffic Police also challaned 1,995 DTC buses the same year for violations such as not driving in dedicated lane, dangerous driving and improper parking. Separately, a total of 59,233 taxis were prosecuted by the Delhi Traffic Police last year.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Traffic Police issued 17 fines to people for not wearing seat belts in the rear seats of cars, officials told PTI. The police conducted a drive on the Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance under Section 194B (use of safety belts and the seating of children) of the Motor Vehicles Act, a senior police officer said. The offenders were fined 1,000 each.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi traffic
