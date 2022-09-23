HT Auto
Delhi rains: Traffic goes for a toss as key roads go under

Persisting rain may have made the Delhi weather extremely amiable but the ground situation has worsened significantly due to waterlogging.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2022, 10:49 AM
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam during a spell of heavy rain New Delhi. (ANI)
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam during a spell of heavy rain New Delhi. (ANI)
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam during a spell of heavy rain New Delhi. (ANI)
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam during a spell of heavy rain New Delhi.

Delhi and adjoining satellite cities of Gurugram and Noida once again saw water-logged roads causing massive traffic jam on Friday morning amid continuing spell of heavy showers in many parts of northwestern India. There were jams reported from several parts of these cities even on Thursday.

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to warn commuters to avoid certain stretches in the city due to waterlogging. These include Libaspur underpass, Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj, Nizamuddin bridge, MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway and CDR Chowk from Mehrauli towards Gurugram. The Delhi-Gurugram expressway had already gone under knee-deep water after Thursday's rainfall.

Many local residents also took to Twitter to vent their ire against what they say is abject civic apathy. The sorry plight of slow traffic movement was reported from many areas like Okhla, Sarita Vihar and Aurobindo Marg, among others.

Meanwhile, the situation is every bit as grim in Gurugram and Noida with many offices reportedly telling employees to work from home for the day. “It took me two hours to reach Dwarka from Cyber Hub in Gurugram on Thursday evening. Finding a cab itself was a task but the journey was worse still," said Tanay Mukherjee, a banker. “I have decided to WFH for the day today because I cannot afford to lose time in going to and returning from work."

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2022, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi rain Delhi traffic Delhi weather
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

