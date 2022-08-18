Delhi Police to soon begin online facility for release of seized vehicles

Police often seizes vehicles when documents are not complete or the vehicle are parked in an unauthorized spot.

The Delhi Police will soon start an online facility for the release of confiscated vehicles for the convenience of citizens. At present, the process to get seized vehicles from police stations is quite a taxing process with people having to make multiple visits to the stations but with the introduction of an online facility, this burden will be eased as people will be able to apply online to release their confiscated vehicles.

The facility will be started under the Citizen Service system where services such as reporting of theft or loss of goods, FIR viewing, registration of senior citizens, and registration of tenant or servant are available online.

Police often seizes vehicles when documents are not complete or the vehicle are parked in an unauthorized spot. To release seized vehicles, a vehicle owner has to go to the police station and write an application. After which, the application has to be taken to the concerned ACP office. Post the approval of the ACP, the vehicle owner has to come to the police station again with the application.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Delhi govt defers relaxations in automated driving test tracks)

After submitting the application to maalkhana, the vehicle is then released. However, once the new system comes into force, the process will start after the online application and it will be like getting police verification done online.

In a separate development, the national capital's Lt Governor V K Saxena has launched a training program for 50 women cab drivers in the city in order to increase the ratio of female drivers in the public transport sector. The LG also flagged off 40 electric cabs with women drivers behind the wheels at the event held at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) at Sarai Kale Khan. The event was attended by East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: