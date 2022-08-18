HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Police To Soon Begin Online Facility For Release Of Seized Vehicles

Delhi Police to soon begin online facility for release of seized vehicles

Police often seizes vehicles when documents are not complete or the vehicle are parked in an unauthorized spot.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 10:09 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

The Delhi Police will soon start an online facility for the release of confiscated vehicles for the convenience of citizens. At present, the process to get seized vehicles from police stations is quite a taxing process with people having to make multiple visits to the stations but with the introduction of an online facility, this burden will be eased as people will be able to apply online to release their confiscated vehicles.

The facility will be started under the Citizen Service system where services such as reporting of theft or loss of goods, FIR viewing, registration of senior citizens, and registration of tenant or servant are available online.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Police often seizes vehicles when documents are not complete or the vehicle are parked in an unauthorized spot. To release seized vehicles, a vehicle owner has to go to the police station and write an application. After which, the application has to be taken to the concerned ACP office. Post the approval of the ACP, the vehicle owner has to come to the police station again with the application. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Delhi govt defers relaxations in automated driving test tracks)

After submitting the application to maalkhana, the vehicle is then released. However, once the new system comes into force, the process will start after the online application and it will be like getting police verification done online. 

In a separate development, the national capital's Lt Governor V K Saxena has launched a training program for 50 women cab drivers in the city in order to increase the ratio of female drivers in the public transport sector. The LG also flagged off 40 electric cabs with women drivers behind the wheels at the event held at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) at Sarai Kale Khan. The event was attended by East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Police vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Traffic fatalities in the US at a 20-year high in Q1 2022, claims study
Traffic fatalities in the US at a 20-year high in Q1 2022, claims study
Delhi Police to soon begin online facility for release of seized vehicles
Delhi Police to soon begin online facility for release of seized vehicles
BMW Previews high-performance i4 with quad-motor setup, gives a peek at future
BMW Previews high-performance i4 with quad-motor setup, gives a peek at future
Three iconic muscle cars that are ready to ditch engines for electric power
Three iconic muscle cars that are ready to ditch engines for electric power
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch today: Live and latest updates
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch today: Live and latest updates

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city