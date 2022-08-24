HT Auto
Delhi govt seeks public feedback on app-based bus aggregators scheme

Each bus aggregator will be required to maintain a fleet of minimum 50 premium buses.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 11:53 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only
The government of the national capital is seeking public feedback on the draft scheme on introduction of app-based bus aggregators so as to reduce intra-city trips of private vehicles by making available premium air-conditioned bus service to people. With this move, the government also aims to reduce pollution. The city government has sought suggestions by September 8 on the draft Delhi Motor Vehicle Licensing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme.

As per the draft notification, the aggregators will have to pay a one-time license fee of one lakh but for electric buses, the license feel shall be exempted to promote clean transport options. The license validity period is about five years. 

Under the scheme, each aggregator will be required to maintain a fleet of minimum 50 premium buses and will be permitted to have dynamic pricing, "above the threshold of peak fare of DTC AC buses". Further, the aggregator will be required to seek passengers only through web or mobile-based application while no physical tickets will be issued for the same.

(Also read | Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024)

The scheme further says that prior to the commencement of a trip, the aggregator shall post the details of the vehicles, the driver and the staff and a 'passenger manifest' for the journey. Further booking and additions to the passenger list will be allowed only if done 10 minutes prior to the boarding time, it says. The passenger manifest will only have the last name, gender and age of the passenger and not their first name.

As for safety of women, the app will also have a panic button on its app for women passengers. The scheme also states that no trip shall be cancelled after accepting the hire charges from a passenger, "save and except upon occurrence of a force majeure" whereupon they will either have to provide an alternative vehicle or refund the fare charges.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi public transport
