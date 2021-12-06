Delhi govt issues one lakh fines to anti-pollution norm violators in two months

The Delhi Traffic Police department issued over one lakh challans to violators of anti-pollution norms in the city within two months, as a part of its Winter Action Plan. To be precise, 108,004 challans were issued in last two months for related offences as Delhi continues to battle air pollution.

Between October 1 and November 30, total 32,343 challans were issued to owners of vehicles found without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates, as per data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police. A total of 1,866 challans were issued and 1,104 old vehicles were impounded for those found running beyond the permitted 10 years for diesel vehicles, and 15 years for petrol-run vehicles.

Strict action will be taken against those without a valid PUCC and those who are still plying old petrol and diesel vehicles beyond the specified number of years, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AK Singh told PTI. “In the last two months alone, we have checked 44,853 goods vehicles at all the border entry points while another 13,031 vehicles carrying non-essential good items were not allowed inside Delhi," he added.

As per official data, 88 challans were issued to violators carrying construction and other allied material without proper covering. A total of 61,153 challans were issued for improper parking while 1,39,113 notices were issued for the same. A total of 14,848 vehicles were towed by crane.

Further, a total of 368 violators were challaned for not plying in proper lane, 4,774 were challaned for driving against the flow of traffic and 7,412 challans were issued for no entry violation. All these violations also contribute to air pollution, as per Delhi police.

The crackdown is a part of the Delhi government's emergency measures to deal with the pollution crisis in the city. Accordingly, the Delhi Traffic Police strengthened its crackdown against pollution violators and those still plying old vehicles by deploying teams at 170 locations across the city.

(with inputs from PTI)