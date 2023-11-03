Delhi puts a ban on these vehicles. Check if your's is on the list

Worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) and increase in pollution levels in Delhi has forced the state government to implement the third stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restricting movement of certain vehicles in the national capital region with immediate effect. The vehicles put under ban also includes passenger cars too, failing which a hefty fine will be charged to the violators. The AQI in Delhi is inching closer to the 500 mark, which is considered severe in terms of pollution level. With Diwali just around the corner, the state government has swung into action to reduce the pollution levels with certain initiatives.

Here is a quick look at which vehicles are allowed to ply in the national capital region and which vehicles are banned to keep pollution in check.

Delhi pollution: Vehicles barred from plying

As the pollution level spiked over the past few days, the Delhi government on Thursday announced a ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles in the city until further notice. In case you own an old car or two-wheeler which has BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel certification, they will not be allowed to ply on the roads of the National Capital Region.

The restrictions are not only in Delhi but neighbouring cities like Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana, Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The decision to ban these vehicles from plying comes as stage 3 of GRAP is implemented. The stage 4 will also restrict plying of diesel commercial vehicles, except those involved in essential services.

Delhi has already banned entry of private buses with BS4 diesel certifications from other states. If situation worsens, these bans will extend to othe commercial vehicles too.

Delhi pollution: Vehicles allowed to ply

Vehicle owners who have cars, SUVs or two-wheelers with at least BS6 certification, are free to ply during the GRAP stage 3. However, it is advisable to keep pollution certificates (PUC) handy as well. Needless to say, if someone own an electric vehicle or CNG vehicle, these restrictions will not hamper their plans.

Delhi pollution: Government's initiatives

To curb vehicular pollution, the state government has already said that it is going to bring back its campaign called ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’. It was first launched in 2020 to reduce vehicular pollution as part of the15-point action plan to curb air pollution in Delhi. In case AQI in Delhi breaches the 500 mark, which will mean pollution levels will reach hazardous proportions, the state government may also introduce the odd-even plan.

First Published Date: