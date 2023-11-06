Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match

Ahead of the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket world cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 6, the national capital's police department has issues traffic advisory for commuters. From 12 noon till midnight, no vehicle would be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to the IP flyover.

The traffic advisory stated that there will be diversions or restrictions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

Further, commuters have been advised to avoid the following roads - Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from the Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.

In a separate development, the national capital has implemented GRAP 4 restrictions as it continues to struggle with severe air pollution. It stands for Graded Response Action Plan 4 and essentially bans entry of commercial vehicles like trucks from other states. Regular commuters will also face restrictions as entry of BS4 petrol and diesel cars will also be not allowed during this phase.

During this phase, vehicles with BS6 certification, or the ones that are CNG and electric, will be allowed to ply in Delhi. Violation of this rule will amount to a hefty fine of ₹20,000 on the vehicle owners.

Commercial vehicles like trucks and tempos will be barred from plying on Delhi roads for now. The only exemptions will be offered to vehicles involved in essential services, like ambulances, or trucks involved in essential services. However, trucks that are powered by environment-friendly fuel like CNG or LNG, will have no restrictions.

