Decline in number of road accidents in national capital in 2020: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has revealed that there has been a significant dip in the number of road accidents and fatalities on the streets of the national capital in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year.

There was a 26 per cent decrease in the number of accidents last year amid a nation-wide lockdown that kept people restricted to their homes for most part of the year, according to Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner Police, Traffic, Delhi Police, as reported by ANI.

A total of 4,178 road accidents including 1,163 fatal ones were reported in 2020 as against 5,610 road accidents including 1,433 fatal ones in 2019. The data shows that there was an 18 per cent decline in deaths and 29 per cent decline in those injured due to road accidents. In 2019, 5,152 injuries and 1,463 deaths were reported, while in 2020, 3,662 injuries and 1,196 deaths were reported. Non-injury accidents also dropped by 65.4 per cent.

During the year 2020, the traffic police department in the national capital tweaked enforcement strategies owing to the new realities brought in by the pandemic. Due to the mandatory rules of social distancing, face-to-face prosecution with traffic violators was suspended and electronic prosecution system was adopted.

Throughout the year, the Delhi Police focused on enforcement of discipline by road users through quality prosecutions, particularly violations of unauthorised parking, improper parking, lane driving, riding without helmets, triple riding and other similar violations.

The city police also carried out special drives against over-speeding, drunken driving, improper parking and public transport vehicles, prosecution of e-rickshaws, enforcement of no-entry restrictions. Pollution-related drives were also carried out. In light of restrictions and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more emphasis has been laid on regulation than prosecution.

For the record, India accounts for the highest number of road accidents globally, with 1.5 lakh people being killed and more than 4.5 lakh crippled annually in 4.5 lakh road accidents.

(with inputs from agencies)