India’s boldest custom design house DC2 Design is well-known for some quirky modifications to an existing car. Recently, the company hit the headlines with an electric version of the iconic Ambassador car. Now, the company claims to have made India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ cars.

DC2 Design shared an image of a car interior on its Facebook page showing how it has planned to separate the driver and the passenger of the car at least 6 feet apart at a time when social distancing has become the norm amid coronavirus crisis. DC2 Design claims there will be at least 6.2 feet distance between the two occupants inside such modified cars.

Moreover, the company also claims to have introduced India’s first electrically sanitised interior. These Grade A liquid electric sanitisers are plumbed internally and are placed on the side panels and the roof of cars. The company said the sanitisers will spray every 20 minutes to keep the car disinfected from virus. It is also offering free disinfectants to customers for one year.





Apart from these two innovations, DC2 Design is also using medical grade partition claddings with leather and glass to separate driver and passengers during the days of social distancing.

The new customisations are available under the company’s Club Products. The design has already been tried inside SUVs and MPVs like Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes V Class, Kia Carnival, Mahindra Marazzo. The company is also offering these customisation options for luxury cars like Audi A8 and Q7, Mercedes GLS, Maybach, BMW X7 and 7series EWB, Volvo XC90, Jaguar XJL, Range Rover Vogue and Sport, Rolls Royce EWB.

DC2 Design is also know for giving a makeover to cars owned by celebrities from Bollywood. From Madhuri Dixit Nene to Salman Khan, many have tasked DC2 Design to upgrade their exisiting rides. DC2 Design recently came up with modified Mercedes V-Class for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The MPV was given a complete makeover on the inside to give the cabin a feel of modern palace on wheels.