Daimler India beats pre-Covid level exports, posts 10% growth

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has beaten the pre-Covid levels of exports, and is up by more than 10 per cent form its previous record, the commercial vehicle maker has informed. Since the beginning of this year, the company has shipped over 9,000 commercial vehicles including 45,000 vehicles, 9,000 CKD (completely knocked down) kits, and 200 million parts.

The company's manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai is the only Daimler Truck location in the world that produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses at the same site under four brands. These brands are - BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner. "It is a momentous occasion for us at DICV and a great testimony to the trust our customers worldwide have in our locally-made products", the company's Managing Director and CEO, Satyaka Arya said in a statement.

Arya noted that India is a key hub for its trucks, with the Indian subsidiary serving the 'growing' domestic demand in the country as well as shipping to over 60 destinations across the globe including in markets such as Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Arya further said that international business is one of the key strategic pillars at the company for long-term growth. "With the help of around 400 local suppliers, we combine cost-efficient production mechanisms with the latest technological innovations to manufacture sustainable and reliable products," he said.

The company expects to further grow its international business thanks to increasing recognition and experience. "We are proud to be a shining example of Make in India, building India's export footprint around the globe and establishing India as an international hub of manufacturing operations," Arya added.

(with inputs from PTI)