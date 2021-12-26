Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Daimler India beats pre-Covid level exports, posts 10% growth
File photo: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler.

Daimler India beats pre-Covid level exports, posts 10% growth

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 05:19 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The company's manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai is the only Daimler Truck location in the world that produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses at the same site under four brands.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has beaten the pre-Covid levels of exports, and is up by more than 10 per cent form its previous record, the commercial vehicle maker has informed. Since the beginning of this year, the company has shipped over 9,000 commercial vehicles including 45,000 vehicles, 9,000 CKD (completely knocked down) kits, and 200 million parts.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The company's manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai is the only Daimler Truck location in the world that produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses at the same site under four brands. These brands are - BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner. "It is a momentous occasion for us at DICV and a great testimony to the trust our customers worldwide have in our locally-made products", the company's Managing Director and CEO, Satyaka Arya said in a statement.

(Also read | Daimler India opens first virtual reality centre at its Chennai factory)

Arya noted that India is a key hub for its trucks, with the Indian subsidiary serving the 'growing' domestic demand in the country as well as shipping to over 60 destinations across the globe including in markets such as Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Arya further said that international business is one of the key strategic pillars at the company for long-term growth. "With the help of around 400 local suppliers, we combine cost-efficient production mechanisms with the latest technological innovations to manufacture sustainable and reliable products," he said.

The company expects to further grow its international business thanks to increasing recognition and experience. "We are proud to be a shining example of Make in India, building India's export footprint around the globe and establishing India as an international hub of manufacturing operations," Arya added.

(with inputs from PTI)

  • First Published Date : 26 Dec 2021, 05:18 PM IST