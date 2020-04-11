Coronavirus: Meru to provide cab services to bank employees

App-based ride-hailing cab operator Meru Cabs on Friday said it has partnered with major banks, including SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Barclays, RBL and Union Bank to provide travel services to their employees.

Meru Cabs, in which Mahindra & Mahindra holds a majority stake, said it has deployed completely sanitized 200 vehicles to provide safe, hygienic and stress-free commute to the bank employees and it is also planning to deploy additional 800 cabs in coming weeks.

The company said that as the country deals with the outbreak of COVID-19 and most of the organizations are working remotely, major Indian banks continue to function with certain changes as per the government advisories.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Revv to offer over 1,000 cars to healthcare workers at zero fee)

"At a time when transport and movement are a continuous cause of concern, Meru is helping by alleviating this problem by providing essential travel services, especially in cases where the employees do not have their own vehicle," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the initiative, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd Founder and CEO Neeraj Gupta said, "with banking sector providing essential support during this lockdown and public transportation being ceased in most of the cities, we at Meru have undertaken supporting our bank employees."

He further said Meru has deployed 200 ozone-sanitized vehicles to ensure that bank employees can reach their workplaces in a safe environment.

Meru said it has introduced several measures to enhance customer protection during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One of the key measures Meru has introduced is a unique 'Ozone Treatment' to sanitize the cabs at designated hubs in the city. This process helps by releasing Ozone (O3) air inside every cab and in the process reducing the extent of viruses and bacteria.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.