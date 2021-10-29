Concert on the move? Mercedes ready to drive in Dolby Atmos tech in its cars

If you have had the good fortune of experiencing the latest S-Class from inside, you'd know that here is a luxury vehicle that wants to do it all. From a sublime drive experience to an opulent cabin and technology being the driving force of it all, the flagship sedan from the Germans pushes the bar on several levels.

And while the AV system inside the vehicle is indeed cutting-edge, Mercedes now wants to push the bar higher still and plans to roll out Dolby Atmos music experience to its future vehicles.

The core of home theaters, soundbars and several other high-end speaker systems, Dolby Atmos technology brags to bring an all-encompassing movie watching and music listening experience to people at large. Now imagine taking the technology from such devices and incorporating it to AV systems inside a car? Music to the ears? You bet.

The Dolby Atmos experience will be built into the optional Burmester high-end 4D and 3D sound system as well as integrated into the Mercedes-Maybach and shortly afterwards in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. “This will turn Mercedes-Benz vehicles into state-of-the-art concert halls on wheels," a statement issued by the company reads.

With music from 31 loudspeakers and eight sound transducers, a Mercedes vehicle may not just be about the luxurious drive or cabin indulgence but an all round experience. The company claims that its customers are increasingly expecting the next-generation AV systems and that Dolby Atmos is, therefore, the natural progression towards meeting such expectations.

Highlights of Burmester 4D sound system in Mercedes Maybach and S-Class:

31 speakers, including six 3D speakers that emit their sound from above Eight sound transducers (two per seat) Two amplifiers 1750 watts power

The collaboration isn't just exicting times for folks at Mercedes but those with Dolby as well. "We are excited to be collaborating with them to accelerate the adoption of this immersive auditory experience in cars," said John Couling, Senior Vice President Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories. “The integration of Dolby Atmos into the S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach will offer an additional superior feature to customers whether they are in the driving seat or a passenger."