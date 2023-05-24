If you own and drive a diesel car, you should know these
Here are some key tips for the diesel car owners and drivers
Always allow the engine to warm up a bit before revving to avoid engine damage
Always avoid cold revving
Never drive the car on low fuel
Refuel the car timely to keep adequate fuel level in tank
Driving on low fuel can damage the engine badly if slug is sucked into it
Always avoid driving in high gear at low rpm as it can damage the transmission badly
Get your car inspected if your its exhaust is releasing smoke