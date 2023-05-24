Diesel cars come with their own set of rules for driving

Published May 24, 2023

If you own and drive a diesel car, you should know these

Here are some key tips for the diesel car owners and drivers

Always allow the engine to warm up a bit before revving to avoid engine damage

Always avoid cold revving

Never drive the car on low fuel

Refuel the car timely to keep adequate fuel level in tank

Driving on low fuel can damage the engine badly if slug is sucked into it

Always avoid driving in high gear at low rpm as it can damage the transmission badly

Get your car inspected if your its exhaust is releasing smoke
