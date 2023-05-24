HT Auto
Home How-to How Not To Drive A Diesel Car: Five Key Tips

How not to drive a diesel car: Five key tips

Despite the tightening emission norms and overall anti-diesel sentiment around the world, diesel cars are still popular in India, especially when it comes to buying a larger car rather than a small hatchback or a compact sedan or a compact SUV. Over the last few years, especially since the implementation of the BS6 emission norms, several automakers have increasingly removed diesel products from their portfolios, citing the significantly higher production cost as the reason.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2023, 11:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Diesel cars come with a particular set of guidelines, which should be followed to keep them in good shape.
Diesel cars come with a particular set of guidelines, which should be followed to keep them in good shape.

The axing of diesel cars majorly impacted Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, which are the two most popular brands in India when it comes to selling small cars. However, despite the axing of a large number of diesel cars across brands over the last few years, the automakers still find a large chunk of takers for diesel vehicles, especially in the SUV segment.

Also Read : How not to drive an automatic car: Key tips

Considering that, and if you are planning to own a diesel vehicle in the coming days, here are five key tips to follow about how not to drive a diesel car.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
58% OFF
Dikoria Diesel Car Sticker for Fuel Tank, Waterproof Vinyl Sticker in Black Color, Size - 4 inch | Easy to Stick | Design-Fuel-Diesel_C12
Rs. 169 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Tyre Tattoo Diesel Sticker for Car
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Litenyx 100 pcs Car Fastener Bumper Clip & 12 pcs car Trim Removal Tools kit Rivets Auto Retainer Push Fastener, Dashboard car repair kit (100 PCS BUMPER CLIPS)
Rs. 449 Rs. 1,000
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
3M Diesel Fuel Tank Additive for Car Engine, 250 ml | Cleans Fuel Injectoion | Reduced Exhaust Emission
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,395
Amazon_Logo
58% OFF
Dikoria Diesel Car Sticker for Fuel Tank, Waterproof Vinyl Sticker in Black Color, Size - 4 inch | Easy to Stick | Design-Fuel-Diesel_C11
Rs. 169 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
Tyre Tattoo Diesel Sticker for Car Fuel Tank
Rs. 299 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Tyre Tattoo Diesel Sticker for Car Fuel Tank
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
58% OFF
Dikoria Diesel Car Sticker for Fuel Tank, Waterproof Vinyl Sticker in Black Color, Size - 4 inch | Easy to Stick | Design-Fuel-Diesel_B9
Rs. 169 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
58% OFF
Dikoria Diesel Car Sticker for Fuel Tank, Waterproof Vinyl Sticker in Black Color, Size - 4 inch | Easy to Stick | Design-Fuel-Diesel_C1
Rs. 169 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Tyre Tattoo Diesel Sticker for Car Fuel Tank
Rs. 400 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo

Don't drive on low fuel

Driving on low fuel is a strict no, be it for a petrol car or a diesel one. Diesel acts as a lubricant for several critical components of the engine. When the fuel level drops in the tank, the fuel pump may draw air into the combustion chamber instead of diesel, which increases friction and damages the internal components of the powertrain. Also, while driving on low fuel, there is a higher chance of the slug at the bottom of the tank being sucked into the combustion chamber, damaging the engine. Driving on low fuel also puts pressure on the fuel pump, potentially risking damage. Hence, always drive with an adequate level of fuel in the tank.

Don't cold rev the engine

This is a common practice for all cars, be it petrol or diesel. After starting the engine, allow some time to warm it up. Allowing some time for the engine to be warmed up will help the powertrain remain in shape for a longer period and deliver better performance. Cold revving means when you start revving the engine immediately after starting it. Cold revving can damage the power mill as when in static mode, the oil is thicker, and the lubrication is low. This could increase the risk of premature wearing out of the critical components such as the pistons, piston rings, valves and cylinders.

Avoid driving in high gear at low rpm

Driving at low rpm in high gear is called lugging, and this could cause severe damage to the engine and transmission of your car. Doing so puts tremendous pressure on the engine and could cause premature wear and tear to its critical components. It impacts the performance and longevity of the car as well. Always drive within the OEM recommended rpm range for your car. Shift down and up as and when required to fetch smooth and optimum driving performance from the vehicle.

Keep DPF clean

DPF, or Diesel Particulate Filter, is a critical component found in diesel vehicles. This component traps and reduces the harmful emission elements from your vehicle into the environment. This should be kept clean with regular service and maintenance. The DPF can get clogged with soot and particulate matter, leading to power, performance and efficiency loss. This can impact the engine in the long run. Hence, periodic inspection and cleaning of the DPF are necessary to keep the diesel car in shape.

Don't ignore exhaust smoke

Spotting a diesel car with black smoke coming out of its exhaust is a common sight. Many drivers ignore this sign, but that could be troublesome for your vehicle in the long run. Smoke coming out of the exhaust is a sign that there is something troubling the powertrain. It is common for vehicles to emit some smoke during cold weather conditions, which is generally vapour and not essentially smoke. However, in normal weather conditions, smoke coming out of the exhaust means there is something off with your engine. Dark smoke from exhaust means excessive fuel consumption or faulty injector, or engine-related issues. White smoke indicates coolant leakage, while blue smoke hints at oil burning.

How not to drive a diesel car
Step 1 :

Don't drive on low fuel

Step 2 :

Don't cold rev the engine

Step 3 :

Avoid driving in high gear at low rpm

Step 4 :

Keep Diesel Particulate Filter clean

Step 5 :

Don't ignore exhaust smoke

First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 11:42 AM IST
TAGS: diesel car car maintenance car care vehicle care vehicle maintenance car care tips car care tips and tricks
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city