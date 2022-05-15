HT Auto
CNG price hiked by 2 per kg Delhi-NCR, hits new high

CNG price has been increased multiple times in Delhi-NCR since October 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2022, 04:41 PM
CNG price has been hiked in Delhi-NCR again on Sunday by 2 per kg. The increased pricing comes into effect from Sunday at 6 am. With this latest price hike, CNG is now priced at 73.61 per kg in the national capital, while in Noida and Gurugram, the prices of this cleaner fuel stand at 76.17 per kg and 81.94, respectively.

(Watch: CNG bus bursts into dramatic flames. And no, it is not in India)

This is not the first time that Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of the CNG in the Delhi-NCR. Previously as well, the company increased the pricing of CNG two times earlier this year. Not only Delhi-NCR, but this time IGL has also increased CNG prices in other parts of the country.

In Rewari, CNG is currently retailing at 84.07 per kg, while in Karnal and Kaithal, it is selling at 82.27 per kg. The price of CNG is 85.40 per kg in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, while it is selling at 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the fresh hike. The price of CNG has been increasing periodically since October last year when domestic and international gas prices started to soar.

With the incessant hike in petrol and diesel, several motorists started relying on CNG. The sales of CNG kit equipped vehicles started increasing across the country. Also, the sales of CNG kits for retrofitting too started growing. However, the consecutive hikes in prices of CNG are impacting the consumers.

Besides Delhi-NCR, CNG prices have increased multiple times earlier this year in Mumbai as well.

First Published Date: 15 May 2022, 04:41 PM IST
TAGS: CNG CNG price
