Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has tied up with multiple EV charging networks in India. The brand has announced it has joined hands with as many as three EV charging network players for convenience of its customers while re-charging their EVs. BYD India sells only a three-row MPV e6 in the Indian markets in the B2B segment. It is mostly used in the commercial space so far.

The tie-up with three EV charging network will help BYD customers to access nearly a thousand EV charging stations across the country. The first partner Chargezone has a network of more than 650 EV charging stations in over 25 cities. It will provide its public charging network on National Highways to BYD India’s e6 customers.

The second partner is Volttic EV Charging which has more than 300 charging points, including Bharat AC01, Type 2, Bharat DC01 & CCS2 EV Chargers, across India. The name of the third partner is IndiPro.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, said, “It is matter of great pride for us at BYD to partner with these charging network players and be a part of the Electric Revolution. By enabling easy and convenient charging stations across major cities and highways, we will be supporting our customers in a smooth and happy electric driving experience. We will keep expanding the charging networks together with our partners. This is a key step towards strengthening our EV journey in the country. Chargezone, Volltic and Indipro are key players in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India. As we step towards a cleaner and greener environment with our All-New e6, we will continue to be at the forefront of accelerating the spread of clean energy,"

BYD India's new e6 MPV is equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery with a WLTC (city) range of 520 kms on a single charge. The e6 supports both AC and DC fast charging and can recharge from 30 percent to 80 percent within 35 minutes. The Blade Battery, launched by BYD in 2020, successfully passed the nail penetration test, the most rigorous way to test the thermal runaway of batteries.

