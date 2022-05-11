HT Auto
Home Auto News Chinese Ev Maker Byd Ties Up With Three Ev Charging Networks In India

Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India

BYD India, which sells only a three-row MPV e6 in the Indian markets, have tied up with three EV charging networks with access to nearly a thousand charging stations across India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 03:34 PM
Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India.
Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India.
Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India.
Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has tied up with multiple EV charging networks in India. The brand has announced it has joined hands with as many as three EV charging network players for convenience of its customers while re-charging their EVs. BYD India sells only a three-row MPV e6 in the Indian markets in the B2B segment. It is mostly used in the commercial space so far.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

The tie-up with three EV charging network will help BYD customers to access nearly a thousand EV charging stations across the country. The first partner Chargezone has a network of more than 650 EV charging stations in over 25 cities. It will provide its public charging network on National Highways to BYD India’s e6 customers.

The second partner is Volttic EV Charging which has more than 300 charging points, including Bharat AC01, Type 2, Bharat DC01 & CCS2 EV Chargers, across India. The name of the third partner is IndiPro.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, said, “It is matter of great pride for us at BYD to partner with these charging network players and be a part of the Electric Revolution. By enabling easy and convenient charging stations across major cities and highways, we will be supporting our customers in a smooth and happy electric driving experience. We will keep expanding the charging networks together with our partners. This is a key step towards strengthening our EV journey in the country. Chargezone, Volltic and Indipro are key players in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India. As we step towards a cleaner and greener environment with our All-New e6, we will continue to be at the forefront of accelerating the spread of clean energy,"

BYD India's new e6 MPV is equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery with a WLTC (city) range of 520 kms on a single charge. The e6 supports both AC and DC fast charging and can recharge from 30 percent to 80 percent within 35 minutes. The Blade Battery, launched by BYD in 2020, successfully passed the nail penetration test, the most rigorous way to test the thermal runaway of batteries.

 

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 03:34 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Electric vehicle Electric car EVs EV charging station EV charging network e6 BYD e6
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295

Latest News

Car sales in India slumps 3.8% in April, two-wheeler sales see 15.4% growth
Car sales in India slumps 3.8% in April, two-wheeler sales see 15.4% growth
In pics: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar breaks cover, promises 160 kmph speed
In pics: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar breaks cover, promises 160 kmph speed
Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax
Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax
Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India
Chinese EV maker BYD ties up with three EV charging networks in India
Ciaz to Ignis: Maruti offers discounts of up to ₹42,000 on its cars in May
Ciaz to Ignis: Maruti offers discounts of up to 42,000 on its cars in May

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city