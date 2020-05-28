Imagine watching a classic motion picture film from the comfort of your car parked inside a football stadium. The coronavirus pandemic has sure changed a lot of things, for good and bad, both.

While the unfortunate repercussions of the pandemic have engulfed the world, sports events are no exception. Every major match has either been postponed or suspended due the necessity of maintain social and physical distancing. However, not being bogged down by the perils of the pandemic, the NFL team - Miami Dolphins is replacing the lost revenue that comes from sales of tickets to its matches. It is riding on the back of the successful trend of drive-in theatres.

Photo courtesy: Hard Rock Stadium/https://hardrockstadium.com/Theater/

The Dolphins is converting its home stadium, the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, into a drive-in theatre which can accommodate up to 230 cars. The theatre will showcase classic Miami Dolphins content from the team’s 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies and other events. The inside of the stadium has four massive, state-of-the-art video screens. The ambience ensures that all social distance policies are adhered to.

The stadium will also have an open-air theater meant to host smaller groups for an intimate viewing experience on the complex’s south plaza. Food and beverage will be made available through an online ordering and payment system, with delivery service.

Photo courtesy: Hard Rock Stadium/https://hardrockstadium.com/Theater/

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement.

Movie fans in Florida can now heave a sigh of relief. All they need to do is book their tickets and drive to the Hard Rock Stadium.