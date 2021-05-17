A house in Wesley Chapel in Florida with a little over 1,000 square feet of space has been put up for sale for $450,000 (around ₹3.3 crore). The house may seem ordinary but what makes it a must have for a car collector is its twice as big - and detached - garage.

The garage, that can accommodate up to six vehicles with a class "A" motor coach all at once, has a full 2,000 square feet of space. The garage also features two 50 amps circuits with its own power panel box for all electrical needs. There is also a black sewage water drain for any size motor coach. One side of the garage has a 13-feet tall automatic door that can accommodate even a big motorhome. On the other side, there are two smaller doors for cars and vans.

Any size of vehicle will fit into this gem of a garage. There is a shared driveway on one side of the home with a large cement parking pad can handle any kind of vehicle. With all these facilities, the garage becomes one of the most important aspects of this property for an enthusiastic car collector.

Beside these, the property has over one acre of landscaped and maintained flowers, bamboos, trees, and a botanical garden. The house has two remodeled bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen has been fitted with all essential appliances such as microwave, water connected dishwasher and electric water heater, among others. Since it is a manufactured house or a mobile home, it can be moved around.

The property also has a rock-rimmed heated pool/spa with ambient lights, garden area and a Tiki hut in the middle of it all. It is entirely enclosed by screens to protect people from heat. There is lots of outdoor entertaining space.