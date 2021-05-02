A mansion in US' rural Montana is the stuff of dreams of car enthusiasts who wish to own a plethora of cars and also having the space to park them. The mansion listed on real-estate marketplace Zillow has a 50-car garage, a gas station as well as an engine dynamometer.

Despite having a 360-degree view of mountains, the mansion is a haven for car lovers. Its 50-gar garage is located a bit below the driveway, in a detached underground facility. Inside the garage, there is a maintenance room with a two-post lift and indoor and outdoor car wash stations. A dynamometer has been built into the floor, something that can normally only be found inside professional tuning shops. The mansion also has a built-in electric car charger for Teslas and other electric cars. The property's onsite gasoline pump has a 1000-gallon capacity.

Built in 1987 on over 20 acres of land, the primary residence is located at the end of a private driveway in a gated community. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a standard oversize two-car garage. The property also houses a treehouse, living quarters for property caretakers as well as a separate guest house.

The property also has a 150kW generator, a 15,000 gal cistern. Some interior features of the mansion include a home theatre, walk-in closets, fireplace, sauna and steam, wet bar and vaulted ceilings, Further, the house is fully equipped with electric appliances such as built-In oven, cooktop, double oven, dryer, dishwasher, freezer, disposal, microwave, refrigerator, water softener and washer.

The lawn all around the mansion also has water sprinklers. Other structures include a guest house, a workshop, blacktop driveway, concrete driveway and a gazebo The property has been on sale on the real-estate marketplace for over a month and costs $12 million.