Car driver licence applicants using autorickshaws for driving test in this city

Light motor vehicle (LMV) or car driver's licence applicants are using autorickshaws instead of cars for driving tests on automated tracks, alleged Delhi Transport Department. PTI reports that the Delhi Transport Department has flagged the issue that many applicants of LMV driving licences were turning up for driving tests at automated tracks with autorickshaws instead of cars. The Delhi Transport Department has said that this is posing a major road traffic threat in the national capital.

The report claims an internal communication of the Delhi Transport Department has pointed out the issue. The report says that in case any applicant uses an autorickshaw for a driving test, even if the driver's licence application is for a light motor vehicle, the driving test officer may take a decision on merits. The automated driving test tracks are designed to test motor cars driving and manoeuvrability of the light motor vehicles that are altogether different from autorickshaws, claimed the Delhi Transport Department.

While the cars come with about five metre of turning radius, autorickshaws have less than three metres of turning radius. Also, the wheelbase of a car is about 1.5 to two times longer than the autorickshaw. This means that cars require more space and more control to manoeuvre than driving an autorickshaw. "Under such a situation, the autorickshaw driving test should not be considered equivalent to that for cars or four-wheelers. Driving tests with autorickshaws instead of four-wheelers leads to compromise on road safety," said the Transport Department memo.

The communication further says that a licence holder of a light motor vehicle who got through the driving test using an autorickshaw will endanger public safety while driving a minibus or mini truck.

