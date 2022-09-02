HT Auto
Can tomatoes cause accidents? One lakh spilled on road sure can. Check this out

Incidents of spillage where trucks carrying jars of alfredo sauce or fresh tomatoes have been reported in the United States.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2022, 14:34 PM
A truck carrying around 1,50,000 tomatoes dashed into a highway median which led to the scattering of the load on many lanes. ( Twitter/@ChpSolano)
A truck carrying around 1,50,000 tomatoes dashed into a highway median which led to the scattering of the load on many lanes.

The highways of the United States have become spots for the La Tomatina festival, unofficially of course. Here one will not find people throwing or slathering tomatoes at or on each rather, but it's on the roads creating a mess for drivers and riders. Incidents of spillage where trucks carrying jars of alfredo sauce or fresh tomatoes have been reported which have led to further crashes as the roads turned slippery.

A semi-truck carrying jars of alfredo sauce spilt the goods across multiple lanes of a highway recently, obviously leading to a messy drive situation for motorists behind and a herculean cleaning effort. The incident took place in Tennessee. Previously, a truck carrying around 1,50,000 tomatoes dashed into a highway median which led to the scattering of the load on many lanes on Interstate 80 again leading to a risky state. A report stated that in the former accident, the truck first crashed into a vehicle and then collided with the median. 

(Also read | Watch: This Tesla Model 3 EV crashes into convention centre at 112 kmph )  

In both instances, the road conditions became extremely slippery for motorists due to the layer over the tarmac. This resulted in multiple crashes of vehicles. An officer from California Highway Patrol called Jason Tyhurst reportedly said that the driver of the truck and two others sustained minor injuries in the previously mentioned incident. The officer also added that the accident could have easily led to a casualty. 

(Also read | National Highways must have appropriate road safety measures, says Gadkari )

According to reports, the crash on Interstate 80 highway forced officials to close the road in both directions for many hours. It took more than six hours to clean up the road. The team used absorbent powder to clean up the greasy dirt mixed with tomatoes and grime. The accident that took place in Tennessee did not report any injuries though the roads became glossy due to the sauces.

 

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2022, 14:34 PM IST
TAGS: Road accidents Car crash Road accident
