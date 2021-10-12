Can fully charge EV battery in under 15 mins, claims ex-Ather exec's EV startup

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Exponent Energy is trying to bring more power to the EV space with its fast charging solutions. Founded by former Ather Energy executive Arun Vinayak, the startup claims its proprietary EV technology can charge commercial electric vehicles from zero to 100 per cent in less than 15 minutes.

This can pave the way for faster EV adoption in the country and can also address the problem of EV infrastructure in the country as charging EVs can become quicker.

Ather Energy's former Chief Product Officer, Vinayak and his colleague Sanjay Byalal, also a former Ather Energy executive aim to simplify energy flow for electric vehicles by building a Flexible Energy Stack. This technology will enable seamless flow of energy and information between the grid and the vehicle, in turn leading to faster charging of the electric vehicle.

Under this project, their first line of products include a battery pack and a charging station called E-pack and E-pump. Put together, these components can unlock a zero to 100% charging for commercial vehicles with ‘n’ number of wheels within just 15 minutes. The startup's EV charging system is compatible with affordable lithium-ion EV batteries and deliver a 3000 cycle life warranty.

Exponent Energy notes that a regular charging solution in the country takes anywhere between four to eight hours to fully charge an EV battery. Most EV batteries only last for around three years, essentially because of the significant degradation caused during charging.

Thus, the startup aims to bring a change in the EV space with a fast and seamless charging solution. “The 0 to 1 shift where EVs drive better than ICE vehicles has happened. However, the 1 to 100 scale is shackled by how complex & disrupted energy flow is for EVs today - specifically between chargers and batteries leading to terrible charge times and battery life," said Vinayak.

Exponent Energy will commence deploying its rapid charging solutions across the country from January next year.