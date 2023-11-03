Cops in this city distribute Apple Air Tags for free to prevent car theft

In the face of rising number of car theft incidents in Washington DC, cops here admit that it may not be possible to check and prevent every crime and so, has decided to distribute Apple Air Tag devices to owners in certain localities. The question then is if an Apple Air Tag can indeed help locate a stolen vehicle?

Apple Air Tag is tracking device that makes use of Bluetooth technology to help owners locate small personal devices like keys and bags. Although not marketed as a car-locating device, the $30 device may help pin point the location of a stolen vehicle if it was placed in the said vehicle before it was nicked. The advantage over conventional car and auto-tracking devices is that it is relatively more affordable and that it is easier to conceal in the said vehicle.

Cops in Washington DC are apparently confident of the Apple devices' utility in helping them locate stolen vehicles and potentially act as a deterrent mechanism. It is reported that car owners in certain localities have been invited to collect their Apple Air Tags for free. Each person will have to show a residence proof and proof of vehicle ownership, and will obviously have to place the device in his or her vehicle. The person must be residing in a locality that has been identified by the police department as one that is specifically targeted by car robbers.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche Macan 1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl ₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Kia Sorento ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Kia Sportage Prices are currently unavailable View Details Kia Sonet ₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Kia EV9 ₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr* *Expected Price View Details Kia EV6 ₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : LAPD cop cars get next-gen HD cams to record crime-fighting episodes

Washington DC isn't the first American city to have distributed free Air Tags to prevent instances of car theft. In April of this year, around 500 such devices were provided to car owners in New York City by Mayor Eric Adams.

Instances of car theft is on the rise in not just the two main cities of US' north-eastern seaboard but in many other parts of the country as well. Hyundai and Kia vehicles without engine immobilizers have been specifically targeted, prompting cops to urge owners to make use of steering wheel locks. Several car manufacturers are now rolling out updated software features to provide enhanced security.

First Published Date: