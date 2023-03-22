Car theft is a menace and certainly the worst nightmare of an owner
There are some devices in the market that can alleviate your fear of car theft to some extent by enhancing the safety
Install an engine kill switch on your car that will restrict the car from being started unless you allow it to be started
A engine kill switch blocks power from being channeled to ignition system and fuel tank
Steering wheel lock is a key safety mechanism but it must be hidden from plain sight
Steering lock is usually a metal rod that restricts it from turning
A gear shifter lock is also an effective safety measure to prevent car theft
Install a GPS tracking device in your car that lets you to track the vehicle in case of theft
Installing a dashcam could be an effective preventive measure against car theft