Published Mar 22, 2023

Car theft is a menace and certainly the worst nightmare of an owner

There are some devices in the market that can alleviate your fear of car theft to some extent by enhancing the safety

Install an engine kill switch on your car that will restrict the car from being started unless you allow it to be started

A engine kill switch blocks power from being channeled to ignition system and fuel tank

Steering wheel lock is a key safety mechanism but it must be hidden from plain sight

Steering lock is usually a metal rod that restricts it from turning

A gear shifter lock is also an effective safety measure to prevent car theft

Install a GPS tracking device in your car that lets you to track the vehicle in case of theft

Installing a dashcam could be an effective preventive measure against car theft
