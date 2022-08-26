California is world's first government to ban petrol-powered cars

California expects expects 35 per cent of all sales to come from EVs, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen-powered tech by 2026. This would rise to 68 per cent by 2030 before becoming 100 per cent by 2035.

California will not allow the sales of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles starting 2035 in a big move in the battle against climate change and in favour of clean-energy mobility options. With the decision, the government here is the first anywhere in the world to take such a step.

The American state's air regulator - California Air Resources Board - voted unanimously to approve the Advanced Clean Cars II plan which makes it mandatory for only electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales from 2035 onwards. “This is a historic moment for California, for our partner states, and for the world as we set forth this path towards a zero emission future," Board Chair Liane Randolph said, according to Bloomberg.

There have been some concerns about the price of electric vehicles (EVs) and range-related anxieties but the larger consensus is that cost of acquisition is coming down gradually and that increased infrastructure support would aid such vehicles to be charged quicker and at convenient locations. Also, California's decision to only have EV and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales is likely to rub off on other American states too which could provide impetus to the infrastructure development.

California has been moving quicker than other American states as well as the federal government in promoting EVs and other clean-energy mobility options. As per Reuters, California expects 35 per cent of all sales to come from EVs, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen-powered tech by 2026. This would rise to 68 per cent by 2030 before becoming 100 per cent by 2035.

The decision to allow sales of only clean-energy vehicles will come as a shot in the arm for EV makers like Tesla and Rivian while also emboldening traditional auto makers who have already turned to EVs. But while the voting may have been unanimous, it would still need the approval from the Biden administration before it can come into effect.

