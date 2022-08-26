HT Auto
Home Auto News California Is World's First Government To Ban Petrol Powered Cars

California is world's first government to ban petrol-powered cars

California expects expects 35 per cent of all sales to come from EVs, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen-powered tech by 2026. This would rise to 68 per cent by 2030 before becoming 100 per cent by 2035.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2022, 07:36 AM
The decision to ban sales of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles in California has been hailed as historic by many. (AFP)
The decision to ban sales of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles in California has been hailed as historic by many. (AFP)
The decision to ban sales of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles in California has been hailed as historic by many. (AFP)
The decision to ban sales of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles in California has been hailed as historic by many.

California will not allow the sales of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles starting 2035 in a big move in the battle against climate change and in favour of clean-energy mobility options. With the decision, the government here is the first anywhere in the world to take such a step.

The American state's air regulator - California Air Resources Board - voted unanimously to approve the Advanced Clean Cars II plan which makes it mandatory for only electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales from 2035 onwards. “This is a historic moment for California, for our partner states, and for the world as we set forth this path towards a zero emission future," Board Chair Liane Randolph said, according to Bloomberg.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

There have been some concerns about the price of electric vehicles (EVs) and range-related anxieties but the larger consensus is that cost of acquisition is coming down gradually and that increased infrastructure support would aid such vehicles to be charged quicker and at convenient locations. Also, California's decision to only have EV and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales is likely to rub off on other American states too which could provide impetus to the infrastructure development.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

California has been moving quicker than other American states as well as the federal government in promoting EVs and other clean-energy mobility options. As per Reuters, California expects 35 per cent of all sales to come from EVs, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen-powered tech by 2026. This would rise to 68 per cent by 2030 before becoming 100 per cent by 2035.

The decision to allow sales of only clean-energy vehicles will come as a shot in the arm for EV makers like Tesla and Rivian while also emboldening traditional auto makers who have already turned to EVs. But while the voting may have been unanimous, it would still need the approval from the Biden administration before it can come into effect.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2022, 07:34 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Lamborghini has unveiled its much-awaited Urus Performante SUV which promises to raise the bar of the already popular Lamborghini Urus in terms of sportiness and performance. Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the Lamborghini Urus Performante is not only suitable for road but for every environment. 
In pics: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV breaks cover

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

California is world's first government to ban petrol-powered cars
California is world's first government to ban petrol-powered cars
Kia EV9 electric SUV to be unveiled in 2023; undergoes final technical testing
Kia EV9 electric SUV to be unveiled in 2023; undergoes final technical testing
2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
2023 Kawasaki Z900RS breaks cover globally
2023 Kawasaki Z900RS breaks cover globally
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Compared
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city